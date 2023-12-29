Palestine factions reject external scenarios for Gaza future

The Palestinian resistance factions have categorically rejected all “external” solutions and scenarios for the so-called “future of the besieged Gaza Strip”, stressing that only a Palestinian national solution will be presented based on the formation of a national unity government which emerges from a comprehensive national consensus.

This came in a meeting held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, yesterday and attended by representatives of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Democratic Front and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command.

The resistance factions stressed the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza and stopping all acts of Israeli aggression, and the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip as a condition before carrying out a prisoner exchange.

The attendees also stressed their condemnation and rejection of Western and Zionist circles’ scenarios for the so-called “day after” in Gaza, explaining that these scenarios are nothing but “pipe dreams” that will not come true, especially after signs of the Israeli occupation’s defeat are visibly clear in the battlefield at the hands of the Palestinian resistance.

The meeting discussed developments in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and political moves to stop the aggression in a sustainable manner.

