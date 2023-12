10-year-old girl sells chocolate and spreads joy around Nasser Complex in Gaza A journalist in Gaza interviews 10-year-old Salam -whose name translates to peace- about the chocolate she is selling. She roamed the vicinity of Nasser Medical Complex selling her commodities and spreading joy. The child was excited when the journalist offered to buy the whole tray, while he asked about how she would spend the money. Salam replies with happiness: ‘We shall buy food.’