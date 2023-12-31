Middle East Monitor
1 more Hezbollah fighter killed in clashes with Israeli army

December 31, 2023 at 9:37 am

Portraits of Hezbollah members killed in southern Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, are displayed during the funeral of a comrade in the southern suburb of Beirut on December 27, 2023 [ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images]

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that another of its fighters was killed in clashes with the Israeli army along the border between Lebanon and Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Lebanon-based group said in a statement that it “mourned Ali Ahmed Saad-Jibril from the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon,” who was killed in clashes with Israeli forces.

Hezbollah did not provide further details.

The number of Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israeli forces since 8 October has risen to 134.

Tension has flared along the border between Israel and Lebanon amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

