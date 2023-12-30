Hezbollah says 4 more fighters killed in clashes with Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah on Saturday said that four more of its fighters were killed in clashes with the Israeli army along the border between Lebanon and Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Hezbollah “mourned Hassan Moussawi, Haydar al-Muzawi, Rakan Saifeddine and Abbas Ajemia” who were killed in clashes with Israeli forces without providing further details.

The number of Hezbollah fighters killed by the Israeli forces since Oct. 8 has risen to 133.

Tension has flared along the border between Israel and Lebanon amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

The border tension comes as Israel widened its air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israeli border towns on Oct. 7.

