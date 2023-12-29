More than 75% of southern Lebanon's population displaced due to Israeli air strikes

Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon have forced the majority of residents to flee to other areas over the past two days, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, destruction of homes and cars, while some Israeli shells falling on schools in Lebanese border towns.

Israel has said it will act to remove Hezbollah from the border with Lebanon if tensions persist, opposition minister Benny Gantz warned yesterday.

Meanwhile, the head of the Israel Defense Forces said troops were in “very high readiness” for more fighting in the north.

READ: Lebanon’s Mikati warns of ‘all-out war’ amid growing tension with Israel