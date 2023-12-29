Middle East Monitor
More than 75% of southern Lebanon's population displaced due to Israeli air strikes

December 29, 2023 at 3:05 pm

People check the rubble of a building in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, following Israeli bombardment the previous night, on December 27, 2023. [Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon have forced the majority of residents to flee to other areas over the past two days, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, destruction of homes and cars, while some Israeli shells falling on schools in Lebanese border towns.

Israel has said it will act to remove Hezbollah from the border with Lebanon if tensions persist, opposition minister Benny Gantz warned yesterday.

Meanwhile, the head of the Israel Defense Forces said troops were in “very high readiness” for more fighting in the north.

