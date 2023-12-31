Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Celtic FC fans chant for Palestine in their match against the Rangers

Celtic FC fans displayed support for the Palestinian people during the Glasgow Derby between Celtic FC and Rangers. Palestinian flags were risen in solidarity while the fans chanted: ‘You will never walk alone.’

December 31, 2023 at 7:10 pm

READ: 150 Palestinians killed, 286 injured as Israeli forces continue onslaught on Gaza: Health Ministry

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending