Celtic FC fans chant for Palestine in their match against the Rangers
Celtic FC fans displayed support for the Palestinian people during the Glasgow Derby between Celtic FC and Rangers. Palestinian flags were risen in solidarity while the fans chanted: ‘You will never walk alone.’
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.