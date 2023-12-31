Vigil in London commemorates fallen Healthcare workers and Journalists in Gaza London’s healthcare workers and journalists held a solemn vigil joined by thousands of supporters demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The crowd held photos and names of their deceased colleagues in Gaza with a toll of over 300 healthcare workers and almost 100 journalists. The crowd mourned the lack of action taken by the government and emphasised the need for the joining of all voices as one in calling for a ceasefire.