Israeli army intercepts drone over Syria's Golan Heights

The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that it intercepted an armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the occupied Golan Heights that was launched from Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

This marks the third such incident since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza on 7 October.

On Friday, the Israeli army said that rockets were launched from Syria toward Israel, and one reportedly landed in the occupied Syrian territories.

Earlier, an explosive-laden drone, suspected to have been launched from Syria, targeted the occupied Golan Heights on Wednesday, the army statement said.

Israel occupied the Syrian Golan Heights in 1967, annexing it in 1981. However, the UN and the majority of the international community, except the US, consider it as occupied territory.

WATCH: Israeli aerial footage captures the moment of targeting a Palestinian fighter in Gaza