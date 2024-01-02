Egypt raises underground train ticket prices by 20%

The Egyptian Ministry of Transport raised, on Monday, the ticket prices for Cairo’s underground train, the Cairo Metro, by around 20 per cent early in 2024, according to officials at the underground stations.

The price of a ticket for a journey of no more than nine stations has become six Egyptian pounds ($0.19), up from five Egyptian pounds, and those for a journey of no more than 16 stations have risen to eight Egyptian pounds from seven Egyptian pounds. The price of a ticket for a journey of no more than 23 stations is now 12 Egyptian pounds, up from 10 Egyptian pounds.

According to the latest figures from 2020, approximately three million Egyptians use the Metro daily.

Metro officials also announced the introduction of a new ticket for journeys of more than 23 stations, priced at 15 Egyptian pounds.

The inflation rate in Egyptian cities surpassed 34 per cent in 2023.

