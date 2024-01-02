Number of Palestinian prisoners in Israel jails reaches 4,910 during war on Gaza

The number of Palestinian detainees from the Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem in Israeli prisons has reached 4,910 since the start of the war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October, according to the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

The two organisations said in a joint statement that Israeli authorities arrested 32 individuals early Monday, raising the number of detainees in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, to around 4,910 Palestinians since the 7th of October.

The statement noted that Monday’s arrests focused on the town of Qatanna in Jerusalem, where 12 individuals were arrested, while the rest of the arrests were distributed in the governorates of Tulkarm, Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, Bethlehem and East Jerusalem.”

The tally of arrests does not include those carried out by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

Since the outbreak of the destructive war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October, the Israeli army has intensified its military operations in the West Bank, and increased the frequency of raids and incursions into towns and camps, resulting in dozens of casualties and hundreds of detainees.

