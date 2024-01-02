Syria says Israeli attack on Damascus outskirts caused material damage - SANA

An Israeli air strike that came from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights today targeting positions in the outskirts of Damascus caused some material damage, Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported according to Reuters.

The Israeli military said it carried out a strike against Syrian military targets overnight hitting what it described as “military infrastructure of the Syrian army.” It said the strikes came in response to rocket fire towards Israel from the area.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air raids on its territory. It says it is targeting Iran-backed forces including Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, as well as Syrian army positions.

