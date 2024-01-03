Israel forces violently beat Palestinian before demolishing home in Jabal Al-Mukhaber

Israeli occupation forces today raided the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Jabal Al-Mukhaber before beating then detaining Palestinians and demolishing the home of Iyad Shuqirat.

Video footage circulating on social media shows four heavily armed Israeli occupation soldiers violently beating an unarmed Palestinian man who is lying on the floor. They appear to be kicking him in the head and across his body and repeatedly using a baton to strike his legs.

Some 11 Palestinians were detained during the raid, they could be seen lying on the floor, blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs. One was in home clothes which are unsuitable for the winter weather.

‼️‼️The Zionist-Nazi occupation BEGAN DEMOLISHING the FAMILY HOME of Iyad Shuqirat in Jabal Mukaber in Occupied Jerusalem, in Palestine. Therefore, Occupation forces are conducting a large arrest campaign and abused the detainees. https://t.co/Rn6iGjFfFy pic.twitter.com/o1In4JUwRI — Dr. Zain Abbadi (@ZainAbbadi11) January 3, 2024

Occupation forces went on to demolish the home of Iyad Shuqirat, while damaging a neighbour’s car using a bulldozer.

Occupation bulldozers demolish the house of Palestinian Iyad Shuqirat in the town of Jabal Mukaber. pic.twitter.com/12YS1ddOAe — Abdul Quadir – عبدالقادر (@Northistan) January 3, 2024