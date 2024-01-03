Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel forces violently beat Palestinian before demolishing home in Jabal Al-Mukhaber

January 3, 2024 at 2:04 pm

Israeli forces demolish a building belonging to the Palestinian Shqeerat family claiming that it was unlicensed, in Jabel Mukaber neighborhood in Jerusalem on January 3, 2024. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli forces demolish a building belonging to the Palestinian Shqeerat family claiming that it was unlicensed, in Jabel Mukaber neighborhood in Jerusalem on January 3, 2024. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces today raided the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Jabal Al-Mukhaber before beating then detaining Palestinians and demolishing the home of Iyad Shuqirat.

Video footage circulating on social media shows four heavily armed Israeli occupation soldiers violently beating an unarmed Palestinian man who is lying on the floor. They appear to be kicking him in the head and across his body and repeatedly using a baton to strike his legs.

READ: Israel holds 661 Gazans in prison, unknown number in detention facility

Some 11 Palestinians were detained during the raid, they could be seen lying on the floor, blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs. One was in home clothes which are unsuitable for the winter weather.

Occupation forces went on to demolish the home of Iyad Shuqirat, while damaging a neighbour’s car using a bulldozer.

 

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending