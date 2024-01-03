Yemen Houthis claim to attack Israel-bound ship in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi group said, Wednesday, that it had attacked an Israel-bound ship in the Red Sea, Anadolu Agency reports.

Rebel spokesman, Yahya Saree, said in a statement that its forces had attacked the CMA CGM TAGE ship, after its crew refused to heed its calls or warnings.

He, however, did not specify the weapons used in the attack.

“Any American aggression will not go unpunished or without retaliation,” the spokesman said.

On Sunday, Houthi said that ten members had been killed in a US attack on three of the group’s boats in the Red Sea.

The Houthis in Yemen have significantly stepped up their involvement in the current conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting what they say are Israel-bound vessels in the southern Red Sea. It said the attacks aim to support Palestinians under Israel’s “aggression and siege” in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Last month, US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, announced the creation of a multinational mission – Operation Prosperity Guardian – to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, however the coalition appeared to face trouble from the start with members distancing themselves from it almost immediately.

READ: FACTBOX – Shipping firms react to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea