Palestinian killed as Israel targets Red Crescent HQ in Gaza

The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced the death of a Palestinians and the injury of six others as Israel targeted a building belonging to it in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The association published a short video on social media and wrote: “The first moments of targeting the association’s building in Khan Yunis, which led to one martyr and 7 injuries.”

⚠️The first moments of the targeting of the PRCS headquarters in #KhanYounis which has led to seven injuries among the displaced families.#Gaza #NotATarget ❌ pic.twitter.com/uzG7t2KM76 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 4, 2024

Another video published by the association “shows the violent bombardment in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital (affiliated with the association) and the association’s headquarters in Khan Yunis, and a state of panic and terror among the ranks of the displaced.”

On Wednesday, the association said that Israeli artillery vehicles “violently” bombed the vicinity of its Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The association added, in a brief statement: “Violent artillery targeting is increasing in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis.”

🚨 Urgent: Israel occupation forces targeted the fifth floor of the PRCS's headquarters in #KhanYounis, resulting in the killing of one individual and several injuries.#NotATarget ❌#IHL#AlAmalHospital pic.twitter.com/zVYEvVUfcd — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 4, 2024

On Tuesday, the association announced deaths and injuries as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted the eighth floor of its headquarters building in Khan Yunis, for the second time. On 26 December, artillery targeted the upper floors of the same headquarters, wounding a number of displaced people.

During the ongoing war on Gaza, the Israeli occupation army has targeted many medical facilities and ambulances.