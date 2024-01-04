UK condemns 'horrendous bombing' in Iran

The UK on Thursday condemned twin bombings in Iran which killed at least 84 people when they ripped through a crowd of people on the anniversary of the killing of a senior Iranian general, Anadolu has reported.

“The UK condemns the horrendous bombing in Kerman, Iran, yesterday which killed so many Iranians,” said a spokesperson for the Foreign Office in London. “Our thoughts and condolences to the families of those killed and injured.”

At least two powerful explosions ripped through the south-east city on Wednesday in close vicinity to the cemetery where the former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, is buried. Thousands of people had gathered to commemorate the fourth anniversary of his assassination by a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

The cause of the explosions is still being investigated by security agencies. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, the deadliest in the post-1979 history of Iran.

