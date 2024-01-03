UN Chief 'strongly' condemns deadly attack in Iran

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, “strongly” condemned the attack in Iran where a ceremony was being held to commemorate a top Iranian General who was assassinated four years ago by the US, an official said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack today on a memorial ceremony in Kerman city in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which reportedly killed more than 100 people and injured many more,” deputy spokesperson, Florencia Soto Nino, told the reporters. “The Secretary-General calls for those responsible to be held accountable”.

She said Guterres also expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and he wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

The explosions took place on a route leading to the cemetery in the south-eastern city of Kerman where Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, was laid to rest.

