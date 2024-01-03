Middle East Monitor
Explosions near Iranian commander Soleimani's tomb during ceremony, state media reports

January 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm

People gather for a commemoration ceremony during a vigil marking the second anniversary of killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack at at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran, Iran on January 03, 2022. [Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency]

Two explosions wounded several people today near the cemetery in Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the 2020 killing of Iran’s top commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack, Reuters reported Iranian state media saying.

Iranian state television reported a first and then a second explosion during the ceremony in the southeastern city of Kerman, saying several people had been wounded.

The semi-official NourNews said “several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery and relevant authorities are monitoring the situation.”

The SNN news agency reported ambulances heading towards the cemetery, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

