Hezbollah conducted 670 operations against Israel in last 3 months: Nasrallah

The Hezbollah Chief, on Friday, said that the Lebanese group carried out 670 operations against Israel over the past three months, Anadolu Agency reports.

“What is happening on the Lebanese-Israeli border is unprecedented since 1948,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

“The enemy (Israel) does not acknowledge either fatalities or injuries, and this is part of its policy of general secrecy regarding its losses since 8 October,” he added.

Border tensions have risen between Israel and Lebanon since the start of an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed at least 22,600 people, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

Tension has flared along the border amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, in the deadliest fighting since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

