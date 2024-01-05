Israel claims it killed Al-Quds Brigades commander in Gaza

The Israeli army yesterday claimed that it had killed the commander of the Al- Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu reported.

The army said in a statement that the assassination of Mamdouh Lulu who was responsible for the Islamic Jihad operations in the northern Gaza Strip was carried out in cooperation with the General Security Service (Shin Bet), using an air strike.

BREAKING: The IDF has released footage of a strike that eliminated a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip. Shin Bet confirms the Mamdouh Lulu, who served as an assistant to the commanders of the Islamic Jihad's northern Gaza division, was… pic.twitter.com/gm9TL3vANL — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) January 4, 2024

The army claimed that Lulu worked as an assistant and close associate of the Islamic Jihad leaders in the northern Gaza Strip and was in contact with the organisation’s leadership abroad.

“Lulu was a prominent and pivotal figure in Islamic Jihad, and based on his position and status, he initiated and led numerous operations from Gaza against the State of Israel, in routine days and during the war,” it said.

The Islamic Jihad movement has not issued a comment on the report.

The alleged targeting of Lulu comes two days after the assassination of the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

