Tunisia, Iraq sign 18 deal, memoranda of cooperation

May 13, 2024 at 1:12 pm

Tunisia’s Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar addresses journalists during a press conference in Tunis on March 6, 2023. [Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency]

Tunisia and Iraq yesterday signed 18 agreements, memoranda of understanding, and executive programmes for cooperation in various fields.

This came at the conclusion of the 17th session of the Tunisian-Iraqi Joint Commission, co-chaired by the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nabil Ammar, and the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, in Baghdad on Saturday, according to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement, that the agreements included security cooperation, civil defence, health, medicine, traditional industries, technical cooperation, vocational training, environment, education, youth and sports.

In his speech, Ammar said he hoped that economic and trade relations between the two countries would rise to the level of distinguished political relations between the two countries.

He called to explore the opportunities available in the two countries in many fields, such as pharmaceutical industries, agriculture, services, tourism and transportation.

For his part, Hussein expressed his satisfaction with the level of relations between Tunisia and Iraq and stressed Iraq’s keenness to “develop joint cooperation relations with Tunisia, and expand them to include new cultural, economic, youth, health and security fields.”

