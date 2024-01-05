Middle East Monitor
Over 5,000 disabled Israeli soldiers admitted to rehabilitation in 2023: Report

January 5, 2024 at 4:06 pm

Israeli soldiers, tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles are seen as Israeli military mobility continues on the Gaza border, in Nahal Oz, Israel on December 13, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

More than 5,000 disabled Israeli soldiers were admitted to rehabilitation in 2023, said an Israeli newspaper on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Among the newly disabled soldiers, “3400 were added since the beginning of the war” on 7 October, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper explained that the number of disabled individuals is expected to rise to 12,500 in 2024, according to estimates from the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

It said: “The expectations for 2024 are shocking, as 12,500 fighters will be recognised as disabled, and this is a very cautious and conservative estimate, with the expected volume of requests reaching 20,000.”

The newspaper said that “it is important to note that these numbers do not include civilians who have been injured since 7 October.”

