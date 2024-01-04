Israeli forces conduct raids in West Bank, killing one and arresting over 250 people Israeli security forces carried out at least 20 raids across the occupied West Bank last night, killing a 29-year-old man during an operation in Tammun. In the same raid, a man was arrested to coerce his father into surrendering, a common tactic used by Israeli forces. These raids have imposed a lockdown on over 40,000 Palestinians as Israeli forces conduct house-to-house searches for over 30 hours. Approximately 250 individuals were detained and questioned, and despite being released, are unable to return to the camps until the raids conclude.