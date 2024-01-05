Report: Israel Police unable to find victims, witnesses of alleged Hamas sex crimes

Israel Police are struggling to locate the victims or witnesses of alleged sexual assaults that are said to have occurred during Hamas’ infiltration of Israel on 7 October, Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported.

The paper said: “In the few cases where police have already amassed testimony about the sexual assaults Hamas committed during its massacre in southern Israel, they haven’t yet been able to identify the specific victims of the acts to which witnesses have testified.”

According to Haaretz, most of the testimonies covered by the Israeli and foreign media, including a New York Times report about the alleged sexual assaults, are based on the testimony of a young Israeli woman identified only as S.. An edited video clip of her testimony was shown at the United Nations.

Haaretz said in light of these difficulties in proving Palestinian fighters have committed sexual crimes against Israeli women, “Israel’s police investigators are now appealing to the public to encourage living victims or witnesses to contact them and give evidence.”

Adi Edri, in charge of investigating the alleged sexual crimes that occurred on 7 October, told Haaretz, the police have “circumstantial indications” there are victims who are still alive as well as evidence to support the claims.

“If anyone reading this article was sexually assaulted, I’m here for her every step of the way,” she added. “Clearly, it takes strength to speak out. I’m happy to listen to her testimony and also provide assistance if needed.”

Edri added that S. said she saw “the rape and murder of at least two women at the Nova party”, adding that the police have carefully examined the details of the testimony and found it to be very reliable, however, they are unable to identify the women victims.

“I have circumstantial evidence, but in the end, it’s my duty to find supporting evidence for her story and discover the victims’ identities,” Edri said. “At this stage, I have no specific bodies.”

