TalkTV presenter accused of being rude and unprofessional with Palestinian guest British radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer has been accused of being unprofessional and racist after a clip from her show was shared on social media. During an interview on Wednesday with Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, leader of the Palestinian National Initiative, she shouted over him, saying he's 'not used to women talking' and spoke to him in a disrespectful manner throughout the interview.