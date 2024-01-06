Speaker at the Knesset denounces the actions of the occupation A speaker at the early special legislative session at the Israeli Knesset denounced the Israeli army crimes in Gaza and the West Bank. He highlighted the Palestinian righteous struggle and their right to resist occupation, emphasising both Israeli and Palestinian people have the right to peace. As the speaker faced the rage of the attendees, he said: ‘Why do the Palestinians continue to fight? Because their fight is just and because they are fighting for their liberation.’ As he was removed from the stage he asserted the continuation of the Palestinian resistance.