Video emerges of Israeli soldier damaging Dome of Rock image Footage has surfaced showing Israeli soldier Harel Sharvit, who was recently killed, inside a house in Gaza forcefully breaking an image of the Dome of the Rock with his rifle. The video, shared by Bentzi Gopstein, an advisor to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, is accompanied by Gopstein’s comment, ‘Harel Sharvit explains what needs to be done to al-Aqsa.’