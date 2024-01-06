Young girl describes the horrors of consecutive Israeli air strikes A Palestinian young girl narrates the horrors of the consecutive Israeli airstrikes targeting their neighbours, and destructing their house. She goes over the destruction of the windows with the first air strike, and how her mother was about to take her out, only to find herself separated from her in the midst on the second strike. The Palestinian girl missing her father and unable to understand the severity of the injuries of her mother voices her only wish: ‘An end to the war.’