Calls for Egypt to transfer 6,000 wounded Gazans abroad

The Government Media Office in Gaza yesterday appealed to the Egyptian authorities to agree to transfer 6,000 wounded people from Gaza abroad.

The media office said in a statement: “A source calls for opening the Rafah crossing and transferring 6,000 wounded people for treatment abroad immediately and urgently, in light of the humanitarian catastrophe that the Strip is experiencing.”

“The number of injuries among Palestinians reached more than 58,000, including 6,000 critical injuries and about 5,000 serious injuries.”

“Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are unable to treat this huge number of wounded Palestinians,” it added.

According to the Media Office, “Only 10-20 wounded people are allowed to be transferred out of Gaza daily, and this small number exacerbates the suffering of the wounded, whose numbers increase by the hundreds every day.”

It called on Egypt to “improve the mechanism for approving the transfer of the wounded, so that the number transferred reaches the hundreds and thousands instead of approving only dozens.”

It also called on the US and the international community to stop the genocidal war Israel is waging against the people of Gaza.

For the 93rd day in a row, the Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, as its planes bomb hospitals, buildings, residential blocks and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them over the heads of their residents. It also prevents the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel, killing 22,835 Palestinians and injuring 58,416 others.