Ghannoushi criticises Julia Hartley Brewer condescending manner in her interview with Dr Al-Barghouthi Soumaya Ghannoushi editor of Meem Magazine, criticised TV presenter Julia Hartley Brewer in her interview with Dr Mustafa Al-Barghouthi. Ghannoushi highlighted the condescending comments that were addressed at Al-Barghouthi and how they implied he was an ignorant man, coming from a community of uneducated women.