Israeli ambassador to the UK advocates for erasure of Palestine In a resurfaced 2012 video clip, Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s current ambassador to the UK, gave a speech advocating for the annexation of Palestinian lands. The speech was given at a ‘Women in Green’ event in Hebron in the occupied West Bank. Hotovely criticised the Israeli leadership and leftist politicians, saying they must believe Palestinian land is their land and work on annexing it.