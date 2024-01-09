Israel demolishes Jerusalem home of Palestinian brothers

Israeli today demolished the homes of Palestinians Murad and Ibrahim Nimr in Sur Baher town, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

According to local sources, a large number of Israeli soldiers stormed Sur Baher town this morning, encircled the men’s homes and forced their residents to evacuate before planting explosives inside them and then detonating them.

The Israeli forces destroy the homes of the families of Ibrahim and Murad Nimr, who were killed, in Sur Baher, south of occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/XmNJafc2IU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 9, 2024

Occupation soldiers also forced families living in nearby houses to leave them before they carried out the punitive measure against the Palestinian homes.

The brothers were killed in November after allegedly shooting four settlers on a road near the illegal settlement of Ramot in Occupied Jerusalem.

