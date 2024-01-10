Camera footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinians killed in army raid

Security camera footage recorded outside a house in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm showed Israeli occupation forces running over the body of a Palestinian man who was shot during a raid, Reuters reports.

Israeli occupation forces said a vehicle had run over the body unintentionally after it came to extricate Israeli forces which it said had come under heavy fire, adding that the incident was under review.

The footage emerged after the border police said on Monday its commandos had raided Tulkarm to arrest a wanted militant and had killed three Palestinians.

It showed Israeli security forces approaching a house at night and opening fire on a group of young men, at least one of them armed, after they rushed out of the house into the street.

Two of the men were hit in the street and lay still, while footage taken from another angle shows a third man shot.

The footage showed an Israeli security vehicle coming up to two bodies on the ground and driving over one of them, at one point coming to a stop on the man’s legs.

Images apparently recorded later show one body having apparently been moved to the side of the road while another vehicle backs over the other body and then manoeuvres over it twice more.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the incident, which it said reflected a “culture of hatred and extremism”.

Tulkarm has seen repeated raids by Israeli occupation forces since 7 October.

