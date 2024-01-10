No immediate return for Israelis to homes in the north

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted an officer in the army as saying that there will be no immediate return for the residents who were evacuated from the northern settlements.

The newspaper added that the Ministry of Finance is working hard to find solutions in the 2024 budget for the evacuated northern settlements.

Meanwhile, speaking to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Tel Aviv’s priority on the northern front is to return the residents to their homes after improving the current security situation.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have been raised since Tel Aviv launched a genocidal bombing campaign against Gaza on 7 October. They were elevated further following Israeli drone attacks on Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon.

