Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, local media have reported. According to Anadolu Agency, Nabegh Al-Qaderi was a member of the Hezbollah-linked Resistance Brigades.

Al-Qaderi was killed when an Israeli drone struck a house in the town of Kfar Shuba. Another Lebanese citizen was injured in the attack.

Hezbollah confirmed Al-Qaderi’s death, saying that he was killed on the road to Jerusalem, a phrase used by the group for its fighters killed by Israel.

The Resistance Brigades was officially launched by Hezbollah in 1997 to resist the Israeli occupation forces in southern Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. They have been the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

At least 159 Hezbollah members have been killed by Israel since the outbreak of the conflict in October, according to figures released by the Lebanese group. The escalation comes amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

