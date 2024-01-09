Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israel in response to top commander's killing

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said today that it launched a drone attack against an Israeli military command centre as part of its response to the killing of senior Hezbollah figure Wissam Tawil yesterday and the deputy chief of Hamas last week, Reuters reported.

The group said it launched “a number of explosive attack drones” at the military headquarters in Safed, the first time it has targeted the site.

Tawil was a commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces and the most senior Hezbollah officer killed since 7 October, a senior source in Lebanon said, adding he played a leading role in directing its operations in the south. More than 130 Hezbollah fighters including Radwan members have been killed since October.

Tawil and another Hezbollah fighter were killed when the car they were in was struck in the village of Majdal Selm, some six kilometres from the border, three sources in Lebanon said.

Sources also said the group announced today that three of its members were killed in a targeted strike on their vehicle in the town of Ghandouriyeh in the south of Lebanon. The sources did not immediately identify those killed. There was no immediate comment from Israel on Monday’s operation.

