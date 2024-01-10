Deputy PM urges Belgium to take action against Israel at ICJ

Belgium should take action against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Petra De Sutter said yesterday.

In a post on X, the diplomat said: “Belgium cannot stand by and watch the immense human suffering in Gaza. We must act against the threat of genocide.”

“I want Belgium to take action at the International Court of Justice, following the lead of South Africa. I will propose this within the Belgian government.”

https://x.com/pdsutter/status/1744780903102959940?s=20

The ICJ is due to hear South Africa’s case against Israel tomorrow, in which Petoria says Tel Aviv has been committing genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza since 7 October.

Israel will mount its defence on Friday and a ruling in the case is expected by the end of the month.

De Sutter has previously called for a tougher stance on Israel, “It is time for sanctions against Israel. The bombing is inhumane,” she said in November. “While war crimes are being committed in Gaza, Israel ignores the international demand for a cease-fire.”

To date, more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the majority children, with over 55,000 injured. Israeli officials have repeatedly called for Palestinians to be forced out of Gaza so it can be “reoccupied” by Israel and settlers can return to it. While reports have circulated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in talks with Congo and other states to take in Palestinians from Gaza “voluntarily”.

READ: Israel is conducting its own ‘Final Solution’ in Gaza