Houthi missiles and drones shot down in Red Sea, says US Central Command

US and UK forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday, the US Central Command has said. According to Reuters, no injuries or damages were reported.

Central Command added that this was the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since 19 November. It pointed out that 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down by US and British forces yesterday.

Iranian-backed Houthis have stepped up attacks on merchant shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians and in an effort to end Israel’s military offensive against them in the Gaza Strip. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, and opted instead to take the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts its offensive in Gaza, and warned that it would attack US warships if its own forces are targeted.

READ: Vessel traffic down 20% in Red Sea due to rerouting