Israel’s Ben-Gvir to Blinken: Time to use the big stick against Hamas

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir addressed visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying, “it’s not the time to speak softly with Hamas, it’s time to use that big stick.”

Blinken arrived in Israel to discuss “the day after the war” in the Gaza Strip and “steps that Israel is taking to reduce civilian casualties in the Strip, increase humanitarian aid, and end the expanded ground operation,” according to a report by Haaretz newspaper.

The Israeli daily said the US diplomat wants to hear clear statements from the Israeli political leadership stating that there is no intention to displace the residents of the Gaza Strip or allow the construction of illegal Jewish-only settlements on its lands.

In a rare tweet in English, far right politician Ben-Gvir, who has called for the mass ‘emigration’ of Palestinians from Gaza, said “it’s time to use that big stick.”