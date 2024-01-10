Middle East Monitor
Kirkuk-Baghdad railway line to be reopened after being closed for 20 years

January 10, 2024 at 7:54 pm

Iraqi train driver operates the train coming from Fallujah as it arrives in the city of Baghdad, Iraq on December 24, 2018 [Haydar Karaalp/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]

The railway connecting Baghdad to Kirkuk province will be reopened after being closed for 20 years, an official said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The railway, which has been out of service due to attacks by terror organisations, especially Daesh, and wars, will be repaired and put back into operation, Transportation Minister, Rezzak Muheybes Es-Sadavi told reporters during a visit to Kirkuk.

Sadavi said a joint commission has been established by the Ministry and the Kirkuk Governorate to accelerate efforts.

He noted that the repair of some bridges and structures damaged in attacks will commence, and the process is expected to be completed quickly.

The railway project, connecting Baghdad to Mosul passing through Kirkuk, is expected to be extended to Turkiye.

