Iraq donates 10m litres of fuel to Gaza

The Iraqi government has sent a ship of ten million litres of diesel to meet the growing needs in the besieged Gaza Strip, the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported yesterday.

The agency said the shipment arrived at the Sinai sea port following cooperation with Egypt and the Palestinian Red Crescent, noting that the fuel will be used for power generation and heating purposes with the onset of winter.

The agency did not outline how the fuel will enter the besieged enclave.

According to the Palestinian Energy Authority, Gaza’s average monthly need for diesel to generate electricity is about 12 million litres, including three million litres to generate electricity for hospitals.

Israel imposed a complete siege on Gaza on 9 October, banning aid and fuel from entering the Strip. Now, some 2.2 million Palestinians face starvation with only 6,459 trucks of aid, including fuel, entering the Strip in the first 90 days of the occupation state’s bombing campaign. Prior to the war on Gaza, 45,000 trucks would have entered the Strip over that period.

READ: Israel starving 2.2m people in Gaza: Israeli rights group