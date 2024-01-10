Middle East Monitor
Overcrowded: Gaza's Rafah now home to 1m more Palestinians

More than one million Palestinians have been forcibly displaced numerous times since 7 October and find themselves in the southern most town of Rafah, which is now overpopulated and lacking in the basic infrastructure needed to support them.

January 10, 2024 at 12:59 pm

Palestinians trying to carry on with their daily work even as the Israeli attacks continue, in Rafah, Gaza on January 09, 2024. Palestinian families who left their homes and took refuge in Rafah city in order to protect themselves from Israeli attacks and to ensure their safety, continue their lives under harsh conditions in makeshift tents. [Abed Zagout – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians trying to carry on with their daily work even as the Israeli attacks continue, in Rafah, Gaza on January 09, 2024. [Abed Zagout – Anadolu Agency]
