Settlers yesterday set fire to olive trees owned by Palestinian Najeh Harb from the village of Kafr Ad Dik, west of occupied Salfit.

Harb reported that the settlers also set fire to an agricultural room in the Jufa area in the northern part of the village, and burned several mature olive trees nearby.

He added that this was the fifth assault by the settlers on his land, in an attempt to force him out and occupy it.

READ: Israeli settlers vandalise Palestinian farms, olive trees in Nablus