Israeli soldiers post Tiktok videos celebrating destruction in Gaza Disturbing footage filmed by Israeli soldiers emerges from Gaza, as they celebrate the destruction of neighbourhoods, the destruction of civilian vehicles with no merited reason, and the demolition of civilian buildings for the sake of shooting a trending video. The videos pose the question of the ethical boundaries among Israeli soldiers. Commentators have been questioning the International community's response to such war crimes in Gaza and are asking if these soldiers were to ever be held accountable for their actions.