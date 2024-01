Global Day of Action: Protestors around the world stand in solidarity with Gaza Protestors around the world join the Global Day of Action for Gaza demanding an end to the genocide and an immediate sustainable ceasefire. Videos emerging from the United Kingdom, Indonesia, South Africa, the Philippines, Turkiye, Bahrain, and South Korea highlight the global response and the world’s population solidarity with the Palestinian cause. A protestor from South Africa emphasised the significance of global participation in this action day saying: ‘We represent the overwhelming majority of humanity.’