London protests raise awareness of the critical healthcare conditions in Gaza London protesters took the chance of the presence of hundreds of thousands in response to the Global Action Day for Gaza, to raise awareness of the critical conditions of its most crucial sectors. The speaker engages the audience in an elaboration on the healthcare system conditions in Gaza and the reality of the situation on the ground. He emphasises the situation is on the verge of a healthcare system collapse as only a 60-bed hospital is out of imminent danger in Rafah, and they can not serve the Gazan population as other hospitals are out of service.