Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

135 more Palestinians killed as Israel continues onslaught on Gaza: Health Ministry

January 13, 2024 at 2:55 pm

Flames and smoke rise from a bus hit by an Israeli attack in Salah al-Din Road, central Deir al Balah, Gaza on January 13, 2024. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

Flames and smoke rise from a bus hit by an Israeli attack in Salah al-Din Road, central Deir al Balah, Gaza on January 13, 2024. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

At least 135 Palestinians have been killed and 312 others injured in the last 24 hours, as the Israeli forces continued their onslaught on the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Israeli occupation (forces) committed 12 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 135 deaths and 312 injuries during the past 24 hours,” a ministry statement said.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli army’s ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 23,843, with 60,317 injured, it added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the attacks by Hamas have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

READ: Gazans cannot be forcibly displaced: UN Security Council

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending