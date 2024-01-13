Tally of Palestinians detained in occupied West Bank climbs to 5,835 since Oct. 7

The Israeli army detained 15 more Palestinians in overnight military raids across the occupied West Bank, prisoners’ affairs groups said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club and Prisoners Affairs Authority said in a joint statement that the number of Palestinian detainees in the West Bank had risen to 5,835 since Oct. 7, following the Israeli army’s “arrest of 15 Palestinians on Friday/Saturday night.”

The institutions pointed out that the Israeli forces “arrested at least 15 Palestinians from the West Bank since yesterday evening until this morning, including several family members of the martyrs from Hebron who were killed yesterday.”

On Friday, the Israeli army announced the killing of three Palestinians it claimed attempted to infiltrate the settlement of Adora, located west of Hebron. It was later revealed that they were from the town of Idna, west of the city.

The prisoners club and authority said the toll included “those arrested from their homes, through military checkpoints, those forced to surrender under pressure, and those taken as hostages.”

“The arrest operations were concentrated in Hebron, Bethlehem, Jenin, and accompanied by widespread invasion, abuse, as well as acts of vandalism and destruction in the homes of citizens, and brutal beatings of the detainees and their families,” they added.

The arrest campaigns “have escalated unprecedentedly since Oct. 7, not only in terms of the number of detainees but also in terms of the level of crimes committed, in addition to the invasions of the homes of the detainees’ families, accompanied by extensive acts of vandalism and destruction,” according to the statement.

In their annual report, the prisoner affairs institutions indicated that the total number of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons as of the end of December 2023 had reached roughly 8,800, including more than 80 female prisoners.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza on Oct. 7, the Israeli army has intensified its military operations in the West Bank, increasing the pace of invasions and raids on cities, towns, and refugee camps, resulting in 347 fatalities as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the war’s destruction on Gaza until Saturday left 23,843 deaths, 60,317 injuries, massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to the authorities in the enclave and the United Nations.

