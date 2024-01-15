Israel cabinet passes amended budget adding $15bn for war

Israel’s cabinet passed an amended 2024 state budget today adding 55 billion shekels ($15bn) of extra spending after three months of the apartheid state’s military offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza, the finance ministry has confirmed.

According to Reuters, the extra funding includes money for defence and compensation for those impacted by the offensive. There are also higher allocations for healthcare, police, welfare and education.

Israel has mounted a relentless military offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on 7 October. The apartheid state has killed at least 24,000 Palestinian civilians and wounded more than 60,000 others, according to the local health authorities. Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, many of them by tanks and helicopter gunships of the Israel Defence Forces.

READ: Columbia president: Netanyahu is responsible for massacres in Gaza