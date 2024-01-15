Israel detains 28 Palestinian students protesting against student fees

Israeli occupation forces abducted 28 Palestinian students who had been staging a sit-on at An-Najah University in Nablus overnight.

The students had been protesting against tuition fees for about 26 days when occupation forces broke in and detained them all.

According to Israeli media, nine Palestinians who were suspected of being members of Hamas had been detained.

An-Najah University ⭕ Tonight, occupation forces abducted all students who were protesting at Al-Najah University, including the head of the student union. The students were peacefully demonstrating to demand their rights, as they have faced repression and arrests from both— pic.twitter.com/FYnms6UoEq — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) January 15, 2024

The Palestinian Ministry of Higher Education condemned the occupation army’s raid of the university, saying that Israel’s “continued violation of the sanctity of institutions of higher education is a violation of all international laws and conventions that guarantee the right to education in a safe environment.”

The ministry adds that the raid is the latest in a series of “crimes and violations” targeting universities and colleges in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and calls on regional and international organisations to “assume their responsibilities and limit the occupation’s infractions against academic students and staff.”

