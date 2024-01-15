Protesters disrupt Israel president’s speech marking 100 days since war on Gaza

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, was disturbed on stage with boos and interruptions, while attempting to address a 24-hour rally in Tel Aviv marking 100 days since prisoners of war were taken by Hamas to Gaza.

The audience expressed discontent by shouting “Now! Now!” and booing his speech, drowning him out in apparent protest of Israeli authorities’ failure to secure the return of the hostages.

“One hundred days of isolation. 100 days in which hostages – babies, children, elderly, women, and men, wounded and sick – are held by despicable Hamas terrorists,” Herzog began. “They are held with diabolical cruelty. In the dark, in tunnels, in terrible suffering.”

“I am speaking from here to the hostages, our brothers and sisters, whoever can hear me – we are not giving up on you. We have not forgotten you. We are all working and will continue to work here in Israel and around the world 24/7 in order to bring you home!” Herzog said.

However, according to the Times of Israel, the crowd chanted and booed so loudly that they forced Herzog to request they pause to allow him to address the rest of the world in his remarks.

Switching to English, Herzog continued: “This isn’t just our battle. It is a battle for the entire world. Stand with life and liberty. Stand with freedom and democracy, against barbarism and hate.”

The families of Israeli prisoners of war held in the Gaza Strip last week demanded the government accept “any deal” offered to release their loved ones, which coincides with media reports circulating of a new Qatari offer in this regard.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that a new proposal for a release deal has been handed to Israel by Qatar.